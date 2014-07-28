* USD/INR trading at 60.12/13, little changed versus its previous close of 60.10/11. * Dollar strength in Asian markets and month-end dollar demand from importers being countered by weaker shares. * NSE index down 0.05 percent; will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range during the day with month-end import demand seen supporting the pair. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)