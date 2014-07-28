* India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.66 percent from previous close. * The new 10-year bond sold on Friday steady at 8.39 percent. * Liquidity remains tight: overnight cash rates rise to 8.95/9.00 percent from previous close of 8.40/45 percent. * Cash pumped in through Friday's term repo auction enters the system starting on Monday. * RBI will announce details of this week's debt auction after trading hours. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)