* Foreign ownership of BSE 200 index steady at around 21 percent in June compared with May - Macquarie. * That is an all-time high, with room to grow since unutilised portion is worth $152 billion for BSE 200 - Macquarie. * In April-June FIIs preferred cyclicals, while utilities gained 100 bp in overseas holdings and financials saw 85 bps decline - - Macquarie * Key stocks where FIIs are still underweight (vs MSCI) but saw increase in weightage and ownership during the quarter were: Larsen and Toubro, State Bank of India, NTPC and Reliance Industries - Macquarie. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)