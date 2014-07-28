* India's broader NSE index falls 0.15 percent. * Profit-taking continues to weigh after hitting a record high on Friday. * Recent outperformers fall: Housing Development Finance Corp down 1.8 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd down 1.4 percent. * Tata Motors gain 1.3 percent after slumping 5 percent on Friday over price cuts in China by unit Jaguar Land Rover. * Cairn India is up 2.2 percent after falling 10.7 percent in previous two sessions on loan to parent group company * Larsen & Toubro gains 0.4 percent ahead of results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)