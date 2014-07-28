* Shares in India's Bank of Baroda gain 1.2 percent. * April-June earnings at 13.62 billion rupees ($226.64 million) beat estimates. * Lower non-tax provisions and improved net interest income helped earnings, traders say. * Company executive says domestic net interest margin will reach at least 3 percent this financial year. ($1 = 60.0950 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)