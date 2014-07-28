* India's NSE index down 0.7 percent after hitting its lowest since July 22. * Profit-taking continues to weigh on blue-chips after NSE's record high on Friday. * ICICI Bank falls 1.5 percent while Reliance Industries down 1.3 percent. * Other recent outperformers fall: Housing Development Finance Corp down 1.6 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd down 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)