* India's benchmark 2023 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.68 percent from previous close. * The new 2024 10-year bond sold on Friday is up 2 bps at 8.41 percent, and is the most traded bond. * Traders expect yields to remain range-bound. * Volumes are low as Tuesday is a holiday. * Overnight cash rates at 8.80/8.85 percent, up from the previous close of 8.40/45 percent. * But concerns over liquidity easing as the market expects government spending to kick in the first week of August. * "If the government spending is delayed, the central bank may announce another term repo for 50-70 billion rupees," says a senior trader with a foreign bank. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)