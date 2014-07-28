* USD/INR trading at 60.0950/1000 versus previous close of 60.1025/1125. * Pair stuck in narrow range as greenback sales from custodian banks are offset by dollar buying from importers to meet month-end demand. * India's NSE index down 0.6 percent after hitting its lowest since July 22. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.95 to 60.20 range. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)