July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China Ltd (Sydney Branch)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date August 11, 2017

Coupon 3.55 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.55 pct

Payment Date August 11, 2014

ISIN XS1093936570

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date August 11, 2017

Coupon 3.4 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.4 pct

Payment Date February 11, 2016

ISIN XS1093936141

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi, ICBC and NAB

Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

