July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.5485
Reoffer yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date August 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 5- 1
Notes The issue size will total 475 million Brazilian real
WHen fungible
ISIN XS0975105395
