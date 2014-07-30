* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday as overseas
investors sold equity derivatives worth 3.53 billion rupees
($58.72 million) on Monday.
* Lower-than-expected results by key companies such as Larsen
and Toubro and IDFC may also weigh.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.5 percent.
* Asian shares were subdued while the dollar held steady near an
eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as investors
awaited key U.S. data as well as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
that some believe might result in a more hawkish policy
outlook.
* However, foreign investors bought Indian cash shares worth 750
million rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data show.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)