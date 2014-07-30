* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday as overseas investors sold equity derivatives worth 3.53 billion rupees ($58.72 million) on Monday. * Lower-than-expected results by key companies such as Larsen and Toubro and IDFC may also weigh. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.5 percent. * Asian shares were subdued while the dollar held steady near an eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as investors awaited key U.S. data as well as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that some believe might result in a more hawkish policy outlook. * However, foreign investors bought Indian cash shares worth 750 million rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)