* USD/INR seen trading range-bound on Wednesday, albeit with a positive bias; dollar trades strong overseas. * The pair closed at 60.1250/1350 on Monday. * The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday. * The pair is trading at 60.40/50 in the one-month offshore on-deliverable forwards market. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent, suggesting a weakish session for local shares. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)