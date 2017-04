* India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open higher as traders move action to the new 10-year benchmark bond and on tight liquidity. * In a surprise move, RBI announced that this week's debt auction would include 90 billion rupees of the new 10-yr paper. * This sale could push yields higher as the auction takes place through the unpopular 'multiple pricing' method. [ID: nL4N0Q3416] * As per the method, investors who bid for the debt get the allocation at the highest price they have offered. * The cash rate rose to 8.80/90 percent on Monday; still above the repo rate of 8 percent ahead of 7-day term repo auction on Wednesday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)