* USD/INR trading at 60.1950 versus its previous close of 60.1250/1350. * Dollar near 6-month peak ahead of U.S. GDP data, outcome of Fed's two-day meeting. * Month-end dollar demand from importers also supports USD/INR. * NSE index down 0.2 percent; will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)