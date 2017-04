(Corrects 3rd bullet to say last multiple price auction was in June 2013, not May 2013; also changes story link) * India's soon-to-be benchmark 8.40 percent 2024 paper rises 6 bps to 8.49 percent. * Sentiment hit after RBI unexpectedly says will sell new tranche of 2024 paper this week. * RBI also switches to the unpopular multiple-price auction method for first time since June 2013 for Friday's sale. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond rises 2 bps to 8.73 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)