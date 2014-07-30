* India's NSE index falls 0.12 percent, heading for a 3rd consecutive losing session. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd slumps 6.8 percent after April-June quarter earnings And comments that conditions in the domestic market are still sluggish. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 0.9 percent on profit-taking after a 3.5 percent gain on Monday. * But Bharti Airtel gains 5.7 percent to its highest in nearly two years after its earnings. * Asian shares touched a six-and-half-year peak ahead of Fed meeting outcome and U.S. GDP data. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)