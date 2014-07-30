* India's NSE index falls 0.12 percent, heading for a
3rd consecutive losing session.
* Larsen and Toubro Ltd slumps 6.8 percent after
April-June quarter earnings And comments that conditions in the
domestic market are still sluggish.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 0.9 percent on
profit-taking after a 3.5 percent gain on Monday.
* But Bharti Airtel gains 5.7 percent to its highest
in nearly two years after its earnings.
* Asian shares touched a six-and-half-year peak ahead of Fed
meeting outcome and U.S. GDP data.
