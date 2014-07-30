* Citigroup downgrades Larsen & Toubro Ltd to
"neutral" from "buy".
* Citi cites "rich" valuations and says April-June earnings
"raises multiple red flags," including lower-than-expected
standalone sales and margin details.
* Says earnings "were a warning that investors/analysts need to
curb their enthusiasm."
* Deustche Bank also downgrades L&T, to "hold" from "buy."
* Deutsche cites concerns about valuations and says large order
wins are in the low-margin hydrocarbons sector.
* L&T falls as much as 7.9 percent, heads for biggest fall since
July 2009.
(manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)