* Citigroup downgrades Larsen & Toubro Ltd to "neutral" from "buy". * Citi cites "rich" valuations and says April-June earnings "raises multiple red flags," including lower-than-expected standalone sales and margin details. * Says earnings "were a warning that investors/analysts need to curb their enthusiasm." * Deustche Bank also downgrades L&T, to "hold" from "buy." * Deutsche cites concerns about valuations and says large order wins are in the low-margin hydrocarbons sector. * L&T falls as much as 7.9 percent, heads for biggest fall since July 2009. (manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)