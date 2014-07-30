* India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd April-June operating profit may lag consensus, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * Dr.Reddy's may report operating profit of 7.42 billion rupees ($123.3 million) as per SmartEstimates, versus the consensus mean of 7.70 billion rupees. * Dr.Reddy's reports results later in the day. * Shares up 0.3 percent as of 0500 GMT. ($1 = 60.1700 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)