* USD/INR trading at 60.1400/1425 vs previous close of 60.1250/1350. * Continues pattern of range-bound trading given no fresh domestic triggers. * Dollar near six-month peak ahead of U.S. GDP data, outcome of Fed's two-day meeting. * Month-end dollar demand from importers also supports USD/INR. * NSE index down 0.3 percent * Barring major global events, traders say no big movement seen for USD/INR until RBI review on Aug. 5. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)