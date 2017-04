* Overnight cash rate at 8.00/8/10 pct, after hitting 7.00 pct, its lowest since July 18, from 8.80/90 pct pvs close. * Weighted average rate in the call money market at 8.31 pct. * RBI injected 200 billion rupees ($3.33 billion) via 7-day term repos earlier in the day after 715 billion rupees in 7 and 14-day term repos last week. * Month-end government spending to help liquidity, keeping call rates close to 8 percent, dealer say. * The tom/next dollar/rupee forwards also ease to 1.38/1.40 points from 1.42/1.45 points reflecting the easing of cash conditions. ($1 = 60.1100 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)