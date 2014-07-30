July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower China Development Bank Corporation (CDB)
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date August 6, 2024
Coupon 4.35 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.35 pct
Payment Date August 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABC International, Bank of China,
Barclays and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) and AA (S&P)
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
