July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date August 5, 2026
Coupon 2.798 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.798 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 165.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date August 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, RBS, Goldman Sachs Interrnational,
JP Morgan, Mizuho, Samtander GBM and UBS
Ratings BBB (S&P) and BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012074284
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)