July 30 ** Shares in Pace Plc, a
British set-top box maker shares, on track for worst day in
about 4 months after CFO steps down.
** Pace shares down 7%, worst performers on the FTSE 250
.
** Liberum analysts said sudden departure of highly regarded
CFO may suggest internal disagreements over strategy.
** The company's customers include Sky Deutschland AG
, AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and DirecTV
.
** Pace expects full-year profit and cash flow to exceed
previous guidance, driven by new product launches and contract
wins.
(RM: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)