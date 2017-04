* Indian shares are set to open lower on caution ahead of the expiry of July derivative contracts due later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.1 percent. * MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.2 percent. * The dollar stayed strong and U.S. bond yields held firm on Thursday after data showed solid U.S. economic growth, even as the Federal Reserve repeated its message that it was in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 3.81 billion rupees ($63.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * Earnings on Thursday: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)