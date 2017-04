* India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield may rise as sentiment for emerging market debt dips amid encouraging U.S. GDP data. * The new 10-year paper yield may continue to edge up; now trades at 8.51 percent - a discount to the issue price. * RBI will sell a further 90 billion rupees of this paper on Friday. * However, improving liquidity conditions may cap any major fall in prices. Also, oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after excess supplies in Europe and Asia. * The cash rate fell to 7.00/.05 percent on Wednesday after RBI injected liquidity. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)