* India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year paper
yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent.
* The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield also
trading down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent.
* Fall in global crude oil prices and some bargain buying seen
helping the new 10-year paper after yields rose 8 bps on Wed.
* Oil prices tumble with Brent leading the decline weakened by
excess supplies in Europe and Asia.
* "Traders are light following the correction in yields seen
already. Now the key focus is the policy review on Tuesday,"
says a foreign bank trader.
* India will sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including
90 bln rupees of the new 10-year paper.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)