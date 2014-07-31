* India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year paper yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent. * The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield also trading down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent. * Fall in global crude oil prices and some bargain buying seen helping the new 10-year paper after yields rose 8 bps on Wed. * Oil prices tumble with Brent leading the decline weakened by excess supplies in Europe and Asia. * "Traders are light following the correction in yields seen already. Now the key focus is the policy review on Tuesday," says a foreign bank trader. * India will sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including 90 bln rupees of the new 10-year paper. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)