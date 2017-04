* India's NSE index falls 0.14 percent, India's BSE index down 0.04 percent. * IT stocks fall after rival HCL Technologies slumped after April-June U.S. dollar revenue growth lags some estimates. * HCL Technologies is down 2.3 percent, Wipro is down 1.3 percent, Infosys falls 0.6 percent while Tata Consultancy Services is lower by 0.2 percent. * ICICI Bank is down 0.2 percent ahead of results due later in tthe day. * Foreign investor sales of $63.4 million, their first in ten sessions, on Wednesday also weigh. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)