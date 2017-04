* Indian steel companies' shares gain, with Tata Steel Ltd up 2.5 percent on optimism ahead of China manufacturing PMI due on Friday. * Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose to their highest in more than a week. * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains 1.5 percent, and JSW Steel Ltd is up 0.6 percent. Sesa Sterlite Ltd is up 1.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)