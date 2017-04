* Shares of India's Cadila Healthcare fall 4 percent after Citigroup downgrades them to "sell" from "buy". * Citi says Cadila's valuations "have moved well ahead of fundamentals," despite gradual recovery in the sector and improving U.S. business. * Prefers Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in midcaps among drugmakers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)