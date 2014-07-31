* IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd jumps 6.3 percent. * April-June toll revenue beat market estimates, traders say. * Toll income for the quarter rose by 22.2 percent to 4.87 billion rupees ($80.8 million), a separate presentation on IRB's website showed. (bit.ly/1nLw0F2) * Separately, IRB Infrastructure reported June-quarter consolidated net profit rose by about 11 percent to 1.50 billion rupees from a year earlier. ($1 = 60.2500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)