* India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year paper
yield down 2 basis points at 8.49 percent.
* The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield
continues to trade down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent.
* Brent crude slips towards $106 a barrel and is set to post its
biggest monthly loss in more than a year as higher OPEC output
and disappointing demand in the United States outweigh tensions
in the Middle East and Africa.
* Traders say some bargain buying also being seen after yields
on the new 10-year paper rose 8 basis points on Wednesday.
* India will sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including
90 bln rupees of the new 10-year paper.
