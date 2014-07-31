* India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year paper yield down 2 basis points at 8.49 percent. * The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent. * Brent crude slips towards $106 a barrel and is set to post its biggest monthly loss in more than a year as higher OPEC output and disappointing demand in the United States outweigh tensions in the Middle East and Africa. * Traders say some bargain buying also being seen after yields on the new 10-year paper rose 8 basis points on Wednesday. * India will sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including 90 bln rupees of the new 10-year paper. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)