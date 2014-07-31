BRIEF-India cenbank says Exim Bank line of credit to Mauritius
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
* USD/INR rises to as high as 60.41, its highest since July 18. * Pair last trading at 60.37 versus previous close of 60.06/07. * Dealers cite talk of dollar purchases by state-run lenders for defence-related payments. * Dollar index near six-month high after upbeat U.S. GDP data; especially strong against Asian currencies. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
Apr 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.70/