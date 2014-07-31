* USD/INR rises to as high as 60.41, its highest since July 18. * Pair last trading at 60.37 versus previous close of 60.06/07. * Dealers cite talk of dollar purchases by state-run lenders for defence-related payments. * Dollar index near six-month high after upbeat U.S. GDP data; especially strong against Asian currencies. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)