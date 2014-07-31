* USD/INR rises to as high as 60.4775, its highest since June 18. * Pair last trading at 60.4550/46 versus previous close of 60.06/07. * Dealers cite outflows of around $250 million, with state-run lenders buying dollars for corporates. * Also talk of dollar purchases for defence-related payments. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)