* Shares in India's ICICI Bank fall 1.2 percent despite better-than-expected earnings. * Dealers cite disappointment after net profit when adjusted for other income comes actually below consensus. * The other income section includes treasury gains of 1.03 billion rupees ($17.04 million), from the repatriation of overseas profits in the first quarter of the fiscal year, company data shows. * ICICI Bank shares earlier rose as much as 1.1 percent. ($1 = 60.4500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)