BRIEF-CME Group posts Q1 EPS of $1.18
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
(Correction to change the Payment Date from June 18 to August 11)
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 18, 2021
Coupon 8.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.345
Payment Date August 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.575 pct and 0.3 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 200 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI