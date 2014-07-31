BRIEF-Jindal Stainless approves NCD issue of up to 6 bln rupees
* Says approved NCD issue of up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, July 31 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38000 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 29100 ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 38300 ICS-105(26mm) 32000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 33700 ICS-105(27mm) 38900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32700 ICS-105MMA(27) 35100 ICS-105PHR(28) 39800 ICS-105(28mm) 38500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38700 ICS-105(29mm) 39700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39500 ICS-105(30mm) 40400 ICS-105(31mm) 41300 ICS-106(32mm) 42200 ICS-107(34mm) 58800
* Says received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease