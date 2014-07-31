July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.861

Reoffer price 99.861

Yield 0.81 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

