* Indian shares may start lower on weakness in global shares and foreign investor sales. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.7 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.9 percent. * Asia stocks pressured by Wall Street, but China helps. * Global shares hurt by ongoing tensions with Russia and Argentina's second default in 12 years. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 16.54 billion rupees ($273.16 million) on Thursday, their biggest single day sales since July 2, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 60.5500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)