* Indian shares may start lower on weakness in global shares and
foreign investor sales.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.7 percent.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.9 percent.
* Asia stocks pressured by Wall Street, but China helps.
* Global shares hurt by ongoing tensions with Russia and
Argentina's second default in 12 years.
* Overseas investors sold shares worth 16.54 billion rupees
($273.16 million) on Thursday, their biggest single day sales
since July 2, provisional exchange data show.
($1 = 60.5500 Indian Rupees)
