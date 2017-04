* Overseas investors sold shares worth 16.54 billion rupees ($273.2 million) on Thursday. * It was their biggest single-day selling since July 2, provisional exchange data shows. * Also, Thursday marked a second consecutive day of net sales by foreign investors, totalling $319 million. * Thursday's outflows included sales by Goldman Sachs Singapore, Deutsche Securities Mauritius and Morgan Stanley Singapore in certain stocks, NSE's bulk-deal data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)