* USD/INR seen opening higher as dollar posts its best monthly performance in over a year against majors. * The pair closed at 60.55/56 on Thursday, after touching a 3-month high. It had hit a high of 61.19 on April 23 this year. * US jobs report due later on Friday. * The pair is trading at 61.14/24 in the one-month offshore on-deliverable forwards market. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.7 percent, suggesting a weaker session for Indian shares. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)