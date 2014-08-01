* Indian bond yields seen opening under pressure as traders prepare for a debt auction later in the day. * India will sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including 90 bln rupees of the new 10-year paper. * The new 10-year paper yield may continue to edge up; ended Thursday at 8.50 percent. * Overnight cash rates rose to near 8 percent levels from 7 percent on Wednesday, indicating tightening liquidity. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)