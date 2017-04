* Tech Mahindra Ltd slumps 5.1 percent after April-June-quarter net profit lags estimates. * Fall in operating margins to 18.1 percent from 21.2 percent in Jan-March is also seen as disappointing. * Tech Mahindra shares had gained 19 percent compared to a 15 percent gain in the BSE index over previous three months. ($1 = 60.7250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)