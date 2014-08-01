* India's soon-to-be-benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.50 percent. * Existing benchmark 10-year paper up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent. * Traders await the results of the 140 billion rupee debt sale to be conducted later in the day where the government will also sell 90 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper. * Brent crude holds near $106 a barrel as ample supply continues to drag on prices a day after the benchmark posted its worst monthly performance since April 2013. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)