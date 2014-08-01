* USD/INR rises to 60.80, its highest since April 25. * USD/INR last trading at 60.7750/78 compared with its Thursday close of 60.55/56. * Dollar index rose in July to a 10-1/2 month peak. * U.S. monthly jobs data later in day will be key for direction. * Domestic shares fall, NSE index down 0.6 percent tracking lower Asian shares. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)