* Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd falls as much as 8.5 percent to 114.75 rupees after posting a wider net loss for the June quarter. * "The stock looks weak and there is no immediate revival forcing investors to exit positions," said a trader at a domestic brokerage. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)