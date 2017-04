* India's NSE index falls 0.62 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.54 percent * Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth 16.54 billion rupees ($273.2 million) on Thursday, their biggest single-day selling since July 2. * Asian shares track a slump in global markets due to ongoing tensions with Russia and Argentina's second debt default in 12 years. * Tech Mahindra Ltd falls 3.7 percent after April-June-quarter net profit lags estimates. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)