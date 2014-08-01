* India's soon-to-be-benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.50 percent. * Existing benchmark 10-year paper steady at 8.72 percent. * Traders await the results of the 140-billion-rupee debt. Reuters poll predicts the new 10-year bond will be sold at 8.53 pct. * The RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday is the next key event in focus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)