BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* India's soon-to-be-benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.50 percent. * Existing benchmark 10-year paper steady at 8.72 percent. * Traders await the results of the 140-billion-rupee debt. Reuters poll predicts the new 10-year bond will be sold at 8.53 pct. * The RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday is the next key event in focus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago