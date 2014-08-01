* Indian shares may remain volatile amid global risk aversion. * Much will likely depend on emerging market reaction to U.S. jobs data later in the day, traders say. * Strong data could raise expectations of early rate hikes, hitting emerging markets, according to these traders. * Investors will also shift focus to RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * RBI is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll. * Auto and two-wheeler stocks would be on watch as Hero MotoCorp , Mahindra & Mahindra announce quarterly earnings. * State-run bank shares would take cues from State Bank of India's results. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Power Grid Corporation of India results; HSBC Markit Services PMI Tues: RBI policy review; Hero MotoCorp earnings Wed: Apollo Tyres results Thurs: Jubilant Foodworks earnings Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra, State Bank of India earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)