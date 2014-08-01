* Indian shares may remain volatile amid global risk aversion.
* Much will likely depend on emerging market reaction to U.S.
jobs data later in the day, traders say.
* Strong data could raise expectations of early rate hikes,
hitting emerging markets, according to these traders.
* Investors will also shift focus to RBI's policy review on
Tuesday.
* RBI is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged,
according to a Reuters poll.
* Auto and two-wheeler stocks would be on watch as Hero MotoCorp
, Mahindra & Mahindra announce quarterly
earnings.
* State-run bank shares would take cues from State Bank of
India's results.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Power Grid Corporation of India results; HSBC
Markit Services PMI
Tues: RBI policy review; Hero MotoCorp earnings
Wed: Apollo Tyres results
Thurs: Jubilant Foodworks earnings
Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra, State Bank of India
earnings
