August (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 18, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.904
Reoffer price 99.904
Yield 2.04 pct
Payment Date August 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 2.75 billion Renminbi
when fungible
ISIN XS1043504452
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)