* The RBI's policy review on Tuesday will be key for direction. * With no changes in interest rates expected, the policy statement will be key. * The new 10-year paper seen moving in 8.45 to 8.60 percent range next week. * The partially convertible rupee seen in 60.50 to 61.50 range next week. * U.S. jobs data due to be released later on Friday to be crucial for opening cues on Monday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Tues: RBI to release monetary policy review at 11 a.m. HSBC Market Services PMI due to be released at 10:30 a.m. Fri: FX reserves data at 5 p.m. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)